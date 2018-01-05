Controversial ‘Fire and Fury’ book flies off bookshelves, lands on Amazon’s top spot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The controversial book taking the country by storm-- "Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump White House"-- hits bookstores on Friday, well ahead of its original release date next week due to popular demand, according to the book's publisher.

It's already Number One on Amazon's best-seller list and flying off the shelves overseas, too!

"It seems to be the final-- hopefully, final-- nail in the coffin," one British reader said. "But I don't know how many nails he needs."

"I love all the madness around it, and the stuff around it," Another Brit declared. "It is history, isn't?"

Jaw-dropping excerpts from the book have already caused a furious feud between President Donald Trump and his former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Author Michael Wolff says the book is based on his access to the White House and more than 200 interviews he conducted.

"Let me say forthrightly, this book is not about Steve Bannon. This book is about Donald Trump," author Michael Wolff announced.

But the White House and others assert this book is just another left-wing hit job on the president.

"There is no question that the accuracy of this book is definitely in question," former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer insisted.

Wolff says his book shows a transformation of White House staff during the period the book chronicled last year-- and a conclusion reached about Trump.

"And the transformation was, you know, we thought this presidency could work," Wolff summarized. "And they saw him over that time come to the conclusion, he cannot do this job."

Naturally, Wolff would love for everyone to buy the book and decide for themselves.

And if huge demand at bookstores is any indication....it looks like a lot of readers are doing just that!