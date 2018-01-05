Driver, 2 women sought after Texas game warden badly injured in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The search for suspects continued Friday after a Texas game warden was badly injured while on duty New Year’s Day in Liberty County, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

According to investigators, the officer was run over while on a private property just east of Plum Grove Road around 5 p.m. Officers believe the driver is in his 40s or 50s and wasn’t alone. He was in the car with a woman around the same age and a teenage girl, officials said.

The vehicle of interest is described as a white late model Ford E350 van featuring windows on the right side access doors.

The following slide show contains images of the suspected vehicle:

The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is expected to be in recovery for the next several months.

This incident is being investigated by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Law Enforcement Division, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification or arrest of those responsible.

Anyone with information should call the Texas Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-4253. The hotline is available 24/7 and callers may remain anonymous.