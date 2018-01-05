× Fans get ready: Astros Championship Trophy Tour kicks off Monday

HOUSTON— The Astros announced Friday that the Astros Championship Trophy Tour, presented by Mattress Firm, will kick off Monday.

The tour will start at Houston’s City Hall, located at 901 Bagby St. in downtown at 10 a.m.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan and Mattress Firm President and CEO Ken Murphy will be on-hand to celebrate the launch of the tour.

The Astros Championship Trophy Tour gives fans the chance to relive the magic of the Astros 2017 World Series run with the Commissioner’s Trophy as it makes over 100 stops throughout Texas and surrounding areas. Fans are invited to take photos with the Commissioner’s Trophy thanks to the generous support of Mattress Firm.

The Astros Championship Trophy Tour presented by @MattressFirm will kick off on Monday, January 8th at Houston’s City Hall! The #TrophyTour will make 100 stops throughout Texas during 2018. Visit https://t.co/qvIVRvG8ZE to find the stop nearest you! pic.twitter.com/6HLwnGOLdU — Houston Astros (@astros) January 5, 2018

The Astros Championship Trophy Tour will make its first major public stop at Mattress Firm Meyerland on Monday, Jan. 8 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at its 8705 S. West Loop location in Houston. This marks one of the first major opportunities fans will have to visit and take photos with the Commissioner’s Trophy.

“Mattress Firm is thrilled to support the Astros Championship Trophy Tour and bring the excitement of our first World Championship to the fans,” said Murphy. “We look forward to seeing Astros fans throughout our home region celebrate this historic achievement with the Commissioner’s Trophy.”

“Bringing the first World Series Championship to Houston has been an incredible source of pride for the entire Astros organization,” said Ryan. “We look forward to making the Commissioner’s Trophy available to Astros fans and reliving that historic experience.”

The Astros Championship Trophy Tour will also coincide with Astros FanFest on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Minute Maid Park.

For more information and a list of current Astros Championship Trophy Tour public stops, please visit http://www.astros.com/trophytour. Information will be updated continually throughout the year, so fans are encouraged to check the website regularly.