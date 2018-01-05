Flix Fix: Dustin reviews Hostiles and Insidious: The Last Key

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A new year and new movies. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews Hostiles, starring Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike, find out why he calls it one of the best westerns in the past decade. Also new in theaters, is the 2018 release of Insidious: The Last Key, is it better than the previous horror movie installments? Find out in this week's Flix Fix.

Plus, it’s award season madness this weekend. Dustin previews The Houston Film Critics Society Awards on Saturday. Tickets available at matchouston.org. Also, there are Golden Globe predictions for Sunday's big show, and the 23rd Annual Critics Choice Award right here on CW39 on Jan 11 at 7 p.m.