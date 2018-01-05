HFD responds to kitchen fire at apartment building in Gulfton

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to an apartment building Thursday night in Gulfton.

Firefighters arrived around 8 p.m. at Victoria Villa in the 5700 block of Glenmont Drive and found fire and smoke coming from a downstairs residence. The department made a fast attack, keeping the fire under control before it could spread throughout the apartment building.

Investigators said food, which was left on the stove, caught fire and the flames spread across the victim’s kitchen.

The residents were able to get out safely, firefighters said. Smoke did spread to the neighboring apartments, but firefighters were able to clear the smoke out.

Only one apartment unit had fire damage.

The following are images taken at the scene: