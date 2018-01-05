Hot water heater causes heavy fire in west Houston shopping center, firefighters say 

HOUSTON — A hot water heater caused a fire that threatened multiple businesses Thursday night in the Eldridge area, the Houston Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded around 10:15 p.m. to a shopping center on SH 6 near Pimping Rock Road and found heavy smoke coming from two businesses, a nail salon and barber shop. The team broke into the businesses and were able to get the fire under control.

Investigators the fire was started by a water heater inside the nail salon and was beginning to spread in to the barber shop next door. Luckily, both businesses were close and no one was injured.

The nail salon underwent extensive damage, firefighters said.

The following are images taken at the scene: