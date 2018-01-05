Houston SaberCats Rugby 101: Taking shape with a different ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Professional rugby has landed in Houston, and it all starts this Saturday! That's right, the Houston SaberCats host their inaugural game at Constellation Field in Sugar Land this weekend. Houston takes on the Seattle Saracens in the first of the team's nine exhibition games before the Major League Rugby season starts.

While the game has elements of soccer and American football, the rugby ball itself takes a different shape. SaberCats fly-half Sam Windsor explains what makes a rugby ball unique in the video above! For more information on the Houston SaberCats, click here.