Last shopping days before Frankel’s Costume Shop shuts for good

HOUSTON - It's the final act before the curtain falls for the last time on Frankel's Costume Shop in East Downtown. The costume shop is closing its doors for good.

And the set for the last scene? An everything must go blowout sale with prices marked at 75% off, except for the costumes the Frankels made by hand. Those are 50% off. Or --- buy a mannequin dressed to the hilt for just $30.

This story began in Morty Frankel's Little Magic Shop in 1950. When, on the day that changed everything, a customer wanted a skeleton costume. And the rest is history

And now you can take a piece of Frankel history home, just follow the red carpet and you'll be there. A developer is buying the business as part of the EDO Revitalization Project and the family says they couldn't be happier.

So as this story ends for the Frankels, they say their sequel starts with family. And for the costume shop itself, the script has yet to be written.