× Police: Husband, wife found dead from apparent murder-suicide in Bay City

BAY CITY, Texas — The Bay City Police Department is investigating after a son found his mother and father dead from a possible murder-suicide.

Officers were dispatched around 8:44 a.m. Friday to a home at 6 Lazy Lane.

According to police, friends of the homeowners went by the residence and knocked for several minutes without getting an answer. They were finally able to make contact with the teenage son of the homeowners. The son reportedly found his mother and father dead inside the residence after being woken up.

The couple was identified as Bryan Hogg, 44, and Sandra Hogg, 42. Both sustained gunshots wounds.

Initial facts present at the scene led investigators to believe that the couple’s death was the result of a murder-suicide, but the investigation is ongoing.