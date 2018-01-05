× Police looking for inmate who escaped from work crew

GRANT COUNTY, Ind.(WXIN)– The Grant County Sheriff’s department is searching for a man who escaped from an inmate work crew.

Brandon R. Kinder, 33, escaped on Friday around 1:30 p.m. He’s described as 6’2″ tall and 205 pounds.

No further information about the suspect or the circumstances of his escape were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-662-8477 (TIPS). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the tip leads to a felony arrest. Tips can also be submitted online here.