Scam alert: Fort Bend County citizens receiving phone calls soliciting fines for missing jury duty

FORT BEND, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a phone scam that tells victims they need to pay a fine for missing jury duty.

“We want Fort Bend County citizens to realize immediately that this call is a scam,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “The callers have some basic information about the system and they use the correct terminology in an attempt to make the call sound legitimate.”

Nehls went on to explain that no government agency solicits money over the phone.

“Not the county, not the state nor the federal government,” said Nehls. “If these people contact you, tell them to call me at 281-341-4700.”