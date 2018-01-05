× Police searching for teen who allegedly shot 16-year-old girlfriend at apartment in Willowbrook

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old girl was transported to the hospital early Friday after being shot by her boyfriend at an apartment in the Willowbrook area, according to Houston police.

Officers responded around midnight to the third floor of an apartment building in the Golden Bamboo Village II Apartment Homes in the 8100 block of Mills Road. Investigators said the teen was visiting her sister, and had brought her 17-year-old boyfriend along with her.

The couple was reportedly recording videos of the boyfriend with a pistol in his hand when the gun somehow went off. The resulting bullet hit the girlfriend in the side, police said.

She was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, but in stable condition.

The boyfriend left the apartment before police could arrive. He lives in the northeast Houston area, officers said.

Police are investigating to see if the gun was fired intentionally or accidentally.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.