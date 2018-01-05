Thieves target Hurricane Harvey victims, stealing construction equipment and other valuable resources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— A neighborhood is outraged after thieves robbed their homes in the midst of the Hurricane Harvey rebuilding process.

"It's not just the homeowners, thieves are after construction equipment and even trailers have been reported missing," said Travis Kuenstler with American Integrity Contracting.

Harris County Constable Ted Heap of Precinct 5 urges the community to work together by keeping an eye out for anything unusual.

Let's keep working together to keep each other safe.

And most of all keep Houston Strong!