63rd Annual Houston Boat Show honors local boat heroes that saved hundreds of lives during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON -- It's the largest indoor boat show in the US and in its 63rd year, the Houston Boat Show is honoring the heroes of Hurricane Harvey.

"The Boating Trade Association of Metropolitan Houston will recognize local boats heroes, who at their own risk, came to the rescue of thousands of Texans during the unprecedented flooding from Hurricane Harvey," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

During a special ceremony Friday, 18 local boat heroes were recognized for their selfless and courageous acts.

"Without you all, we simply would not have had been able to save so many and so therefore, I, Sylvester Turner, Mayor of city of Houston, hereby proudly proclaim June 5th, 2018, as the Houston International Boat Show and Travel Show Day in Houston, Texas," Turner said.

More than a thousand boats are being displayed at NRG Center through Sunday, January 14th.

Organizers said this year's show has already seen an increase in attendance.

"You've got wake board boats, pontoon boats, fishing boats, boats for fun, boats for water sports, everything you can imagine. Think of trying to shop for a boat. Shopping for that many boats with that many dealers would take you a very, very long time traveling across Houston. So you can come here and see all these boats under one roof at one time for the best deals and the best products," said Daniel McCormick, GM of SMG Boats.

"There were a lot of people that did lose homes, cars and boats so they're looking for replacement vessels," McCormick said.

Hours for the 2018 Houston Boat Show at NRG Center are:

Friday, January 5, 1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.

Saturday - Sunday, January 6 - 7, 11:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.

Monday - Thursday, January 8 - 11, 1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.

Friday, January 12, 1:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.

Saturday, January 13, 11:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.

Sunday, January 14, 11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.