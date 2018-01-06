× Police suspect foul play after 65-year-old man found dead in Baytown apartment complex

BAYTOWN, Texas – The Baytown Police Department is searching for two possible suspects involved in the killing of a 65-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.

Baytown police were dispatched to the Providence at Baytown apartment complex in the 1700 block of James Bowie Drive around 1:38 p.m. to check on the welfare of John Fernandez, 65.

According to police, the caller mentioned that Fernandez had not been seen since Christmas, which caused his friends to become concerned.

Upon arrival, officers entered Fernandez’s apartment and discovered the 65-year-old man dead at the scene.

Homicide Detectives, Crime Scene Investigators and The Harris County Institute of Forensic Science were called to the scene. Investigators determined that Fernandez’s death was the result of foul play.

According to police, Marcus Gilbert, 36, and Alicia Keator, 34, may have seen the 65-year-old man before his death.

Anyone who may have information about the location of Gilbert and Keator, are encouraged to contact the Baytown Police Department Homicide Unit at 281-420-7181 or the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371.