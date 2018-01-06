FIRST Robotics kicks off 2018 Global Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Students at Lewis Career and Technical High School geared up for the FIRST Robotics Global Kickoff Competition.

During the Live Kickoff, participants watched the FIRST Power Up game field consisting of "challenge" details along with a kit of parts such as motors, batteries and construction material.

The teams will have six weeks to build and design a robot to meet the challenge for this year's competition.

The 2018 Global Season will include over 3,647 teams from twenty-seven countries around the world.