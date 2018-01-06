× HCSO: Intoxicated driver kills 70-year-old man in car crash on Hwy 59

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 70-year-old man was fatally injured in a car crash on Highway 59 Saturday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened around 12 a.m. in the 11300 block of Eastex Freeway when a driver of a Kia lost control of his car for unknown reasons and struck both retaining walls on the freeway.

According to witnesses, the 70-year-old driver came to a stop in the first lane of the freeway and was unresponsive, but alive.

A driver of a Chevy Silverado, 50, was unaware of the Kia and struck the vehicle from behind and pushed it to the middle of the freeway, deputies said. The 70-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado was arrested at the scene for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Deputies say this was the suspect’s 4th DWI offense.