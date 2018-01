Houston Astros Host Baseball Camp

OUR WORLD SERIES CHAMPS, THE HOUSTON ASTROS WERE OUT AT MINUTE MAID PARK ENJOYING THIS GREAT WEATHER AND TEACHING KIDS ABOUT BASEBALL.

THE GOAL OF THE EVENT IS TO HELP KIDS UNDERSTAND MORE ABOUT THE GAME AND SHARE SOME POINTERS ON HOW TO BECOME A SUCCESSFUL BASEBALL PLAYER AND HOW TO WORK TOGETHER AS A TEAM.

THE TEAM SAYS THEY JUST WANT TO MAKE SOME KIDS HAPPY BY PASSING ALONG THEIR LOVE FOR BASEBALL …AND HOPING THE KIDS WILL SHARE IN THAT LOVE.

THE ASTROS KNOW WINING A WORLD SERIES TITLE ISN’T EASY, BUT THEY HOPE KIDS WILL SEE HOW HARD WORK DOES PAY OFF…