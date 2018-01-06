× Man killed in officer-involved shooting

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — Ada County Coroner has identified the suspect as 27-year-old Robert Hansen, he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Boise.

Boise Police say it started just before 8 p.m. Thursday night when officers made a traffic stop near 27th and Fairview.

Authorities say when officers approached the vehicle, a man in the back seat showed a gun and threatened the female driver of the vehicle and the officers. More officers were called to the scene at that time.

Police say after giving the man multiple commands, and because of the danger he presented, according to Boise Police, Officer Adam Crist, a 10-year veteran with the Boise Police Department and Officer K. Zubizarreta, also a 10-year veteran with BPD, each fired one shot. The female driver was able to exit the vehicle and officers escorted her to safety. The man died at the scene.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force led by the Idaho State Police will investigate the shooting. Officers’ body camera video will be reviewed as part of the investigation.