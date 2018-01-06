× HCSO: Man runs red light, slams into family’s vehicle in NW Houston

HOUSTON – A family was seriously injured after a pickup truck ran a red light in northwest Houston Friday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of W. Little York Road and N. Gessner Road when a driver of a black pickup truck allegedly ran a red light and slammed into the front-end of a white vehicle.

According to a witness, that pickup truck then flipped over.

Deputies say the white car contained a husband, wife and teen daughter, and the Cy-Fair Fire Department extracted the family and transported them to a local hospital.

According to deputies, the wife was in serious, but stable condition while the condition of the husband and daughter are unknown.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, deputies said.

Investigators will try to determine if intoxication played a factor in this accident.