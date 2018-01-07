× 2 women shot in SW Houston cocktail lounge parking lot

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the parking lot of a southwest Houston cocktail lounge Saturday night.

Houston police were dispatched to the Bourbon St. Daiquiris Cocktail Lounge in the 12900 block of Westheimer Road around 11:55 p.m.

According to police, an unknown number of suspects opened fire in the lounge’s parking lot and struck two women inside a gray SUV. The SUV was shot several times in the passenger side windows, near the passenger side wheel and near the hatch door in the back of the vehicle.

One woman was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the arm, police said. Both women were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

According to police, they have no suspect or suspects at this time and witnesses at the scene were not cooperative with the investigation.