× HFD: Family of 5 escapes house fire in SE Houston

HOUSTON – A family’s home caught on fire in southeast Houston Saturday night, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Houston firefighters responded to a house fire in the 7300 block of Jutland Road around 10:25 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a one-story home with heavy fire and smoke coming from a front bedroom with the fire spreading into an adjacent room and the attic.

Fire crews were able to contain the flames and extinguish the fire, but the house suffered extensive fire smoke and water damage, fire investigators said.

According to fire investigators, five people were inside of the home at the time of the fire, but were able to make it out safely.

Investigators say they believe the cause of the fire was from an electrical outlet from an exterior wall.