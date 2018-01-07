× HPD: Woman dies after hit-and-run in SW Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident in southwest Houston near Missouri City Saturday night.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. when a driver of a maroon Nissan struck a woman attempting to cross Fondren Road.

According to police, the driver of the Nissan kept driving and fled the scene.

The woman was transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital where she later died.

Police are asking witnesses to contact the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division at 713 247-4072.