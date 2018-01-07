× Man accused of Baytown bank robbery arrested, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas – A man accused of robbing a Baytown bank has been arrested Saturday afternoon, according to the Baytown Police Department.

Baytown police responded to a robbery around 10:40 a.m. at the Texas First Bank in the 800 block of Rollingbrook Street.

Police say Victor Luna, 32, fled the scene before they arrived and witnesses described Luna’s vehicle as a black SUV with one of the passenger windows covered.

According to police, while officers were finishing up the robbery investigation on Rollingbrook Street around 11:32 a.m., a second robbery was reported in the 6000 block of Garth Road at the TDECU Credit Union.

Witnesses at the TDECU Credit Union robbery described the same vehicle and suspect as in the Texas First Bank robbery, police said. Also, witnesses described last seeing the suspect and his vehicle in the area of Garth Road and I-10.

Responding officers found Luna hiding behind a car in a shopping center in the 6900 block of Garth Road, police said. Luna displayed a handgun and pointed it at one of the officers.

Police say one of the officers shot at Luna and missed. Luna fled the scene on foot and then drove away in his vehicle.

According to police, officers conducted a high risk stop on Luna’s vehicle on I-10 and arrested him.

The 32-year-old suspect is currently in Baytown Jail and is facing charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault of police officer.

Detectives are investigating to determine if Luna may be linked to any other robberies in Baytown or the surrounding area. There were no reported injuries, police said.