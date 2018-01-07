× Man robbed, shot by suspects in NW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – A man was shot by two suspects at a northwest Houston apartment complex Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police were dispatched to King Edward Apartments in the 7700 block of Long Point Road around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, police learned the victim was shot by two suspects while walking towards his vehicle from his apartment.

The two suspects jumped the victim, held him at gunpoint and demanded his cash, police said. The victim scuffled with the suspects and attempted to run away, but one of the suspects shot him twice.

Police say the suspects then went through the victim’s pockets before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition and is expected to survive.