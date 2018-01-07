× Man shot, killed after altercation outside SW Houston sports bar

HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot after an altercation outside of a southwest Houston sports bar Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 3:25 a.m. at La Sirena Sports Bar in the 8900 block of South Braeswood.

According to police, a man nicknamed “Cebolla” was outside the sports bar when he got into an altercation with several men.

One of the men pulled out a gun and shot at Cebolla’s feet, police said. Cebolla and his friends got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

Police say a group of men in a Honda Civic pulled up beside Cebolla’s vehicle and fired shots into the car.

Cebolla was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on the person of interest in the photo or in this case, please contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.