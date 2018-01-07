× Sweeny police chief struck by vehicle while directing traffic

SWEENY, Texas – A Sweeny police chief was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening, according to the Sweeny Police Department.

According to police, Police Chief John Barnard was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic on Highway 35 about north of Sweeny near Phillips 66.

Chief Barnard was transported by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann in Houston with head, back and ankle injuries, police said. Chief Bernard’s injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.