Chris Oliver, former HCC trustee who pled guilty to bribery, sentenced to nearly 6 years in federal prison

HOUSTON — Chris Oliver, a former trustee with Houston Community College, was sentenced to federal prison Monday morning after a judge accepted a guilty plea for bribery of a public official.

Oliver, 53, was handed a 70-month prison sentence. He was also order to payback the $12,000 the FBI used as bait during their investigation and will be required to spend one year under supervised release following completion of his prison term. Prosecutors said Oliver used his political position in exchange for bribes on multiple occasions between 2009 and 2016.

He pled guilty to the allegations against him in May 2015.

During the plea hearing, it was revealed Oliver met with another individual on several occasions at various restaurants and coffee shops in Houston, where he accepted cash payments and other gifts in exchange for promising to use his position to help that person secure contracts with HCC.

He later resigned from his trustee position after holding the role for more than 21 years.

In court, the judge said the sentence was necessary given the number of bribes he allegedly accepted, to reflect the seriousness of the offense, to promote respect for the law and provide adequate deterrence.

Oliver was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.