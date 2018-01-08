Closing Comments: The Golden Globes highlights the #MeToo movement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— The Golden Globes highlighted the ongoing fight against sexual harassment in Hollywood and the progress that’s being made through the #MeToo movement.

Although the show was praised for empowering woman some opposed the overtly sexual attire that some of the actresses were wearing.

As the saying goes “there’s a time and place for everything”

This year’s Golden Globe Awards was centered around women asking everyone to respect their bodies so maybe this was not the right time for actresses to have their bodies on display.

Do you think a woman can be sexy and still fight for equality?

