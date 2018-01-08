Former White House Aid raises thousands of dollars for Roy Moore accuser after fire destroys her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - Just when you thought the Roy Moore story was cooling off, one of several women who accused Roy Moore of sexual assault and misconduct, is now homeless due to a possible arson attack.

The Alabama Police haven't confirmed or denied whether the fire was a result of Tina Joseph's accusations against Moore, but the allegations caught the attention of former White House Aid Katie Jacobs Stanton.

Stanton worked under the Obama Administration using social media for international aid and diplomacy. Lucky for Johnson, and perhaps others, Stanton's cyber savvy seems to be paying off.

Stanton started a GoFundMe page for Johnson that has raised more than $173,000.00.

On GoFundMe Stanton wrote: "It has always been dangerous and risky for women to speak out against sexual harassment. Today, this danger reached a disturbing level."

Johnson said her husband and grandchild live with her and although she is thankful that no one was hurt the family lost everything.

"I don't know Ms. Johnson. But I believe her, like so many other brave women who have spoken out. I felt inspired to do something to help." Stanton said in a Facebook post.

Any additional funds raised will be donated to organizations that support victims of arson and or sexual harassment.

