Harris county top gang area in Texas says Constable Rosen

HOUSTON—Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen's office hosted their first gang symposium in Katy, Texas Monday. The constable says Harris County is the top gang area in Texas and law enforcement has come together to gang up on gangs.

"We're all in the room collaborating and we want to make sure we have the best trained officer out there when it comes to dealing with gangs," said Rosen.

Deputies are hoping that the symposium will give them an opportunity to learn and pick up on stuff that's gone under the radar in certain areas.

"Harris County has the number one concentration of gang activity in the state, we have the largest number of ms13 gang members in Harris County, in law enforcement we have to stay ahead of everything," said Rosen.

The Texas anti- gang center wants law enforcement officers to be equipped to handle what they call an ever-present gang problem.

"The expectation is to bring all law enforcement officers, all agencies in line working towards a single common objective to actually to provide safer communities for citizens in the Houston area, Harris County and throughout the state of Texas," said George Rhyne, administrator of the Texas Anti-Gang center.

Officers from as far as Wichita Falls were also present at the symposium in hopes to take valuable knowledge back home.

"We're about two hours from the nearest big city so while we do have our own problems we kind of wanted to see what other people are having problems with," said Michael Poirot, an officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department.