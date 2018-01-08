Houstonians Protest the Iranian Government for Human Rights Violations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Houstonians took to the streets near the Galleria area on Westheimer Road and Post Oak Boulevard Sunday afternoon to take a stand and protest for human rights in Iran.

"In this day and age, I find it hard to believe that an entire country can be enslaved. Enough is enough and it is time now for freedom," said Phil Nugent.

The National Union For Democracy in Iran hopes to raise awareness regarding the treatment of women under the current radical regime in Iran.

While thousands of miles away from the beleaguered country, the Houston chapter of NUFDI is taking action in hopes of making Iran free and democratic.