HPD: Man pulls out blow torch, threatens brother during argument in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A man threatened to burn his own brother with a blow torch after the two got into an altercation at a southwest Houston apartment complex Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police responded to a disturbance call around 10:30 p.m. at a complex in the 2700 block of Briargrove Drive.

Upon arrival, officers learned that John Green, 28, got into an altercation with his brother. Green’s sister tried to stop her two brothers from fighting, but Green allegedly pushed her to the ground.

He then grabbed a blow torch and threatened to burn his brother and the apartment complex down, police said.

Green was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault.