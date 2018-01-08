× HPD: Houston sports reporter, Courtney Roland, found safe in Galleria area

HOUSTON — Courtney Roland, the Texas A&M sports reporter who disappeared from the Galleria mall over the weekend, was found safe Monday morning.

Roland appears to be unharmed and is being taken to the hospital for an evaluation, the Houston Police Department said. She was found after investigators received a call from a local Chick-fil-a, according to family members.

Roland is a sideline reporter and commentator for the Rivals website AggieYell.com, which covers various sports at Texas A&M.

The circumstances around the reporter’s disappearance are still unclear.

UPDATE: Our officers have found Ms. Roland in the Galleria area. She appears unharmed. She'll be taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. We are not providing the location where she was found or hospital at this time. More info to follow. #HouNews https://t.co/btdaJLbifW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

Houston journalists, friends and family members took to social media Monday morning to aid police in the search for Roland after she vanished from the Galleria around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. At the time, police said she was alone and walking around a store inside the mall.

Investigators concerns intensified after Roland’s white Jeep was found by officers that night in a parking in the 5000 block of Westheimer Road. The department confirmed the reporter’s cell phone and other personal items were inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, her purse was found at a nearby business.

Throughout social media, Roland’s peers and colleagues posted about the reporter’s disappearance.

HOUSTON AREA RT HELP: @CourtneyRivals has been missing since 4pm after leaving a football tryout in an Uber. If you know anything, see her, etc. Please call Houston PD missing persons at 832-394-1840. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/X4O5auYYAY — L. Lee (@LyndsayALee) January 8, 2018

Courtney’s phone, purse and wallet were all found in the Galleria area. She was reportedly seen around the same place Sunday afternoon. She’s wearing a camo fleece and orange Remington hat. Info? Call HPD at 832-394-1840. And pray. #HelpFindCourtney pic.twitter.com/QDDvawZl5Y — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) January 8, 2018

Courtney Roland’s @CourtneyRivals family and friends are looking for her. She was last seen Saturday covering a football camp in Houston. Last texts anyone received were 12:30 AM. If you have info please call HPD’s missing persons bureau 713 884 3131 — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 8, 2018

Our friend Courtney Roland (@CourtneyRivals) is currently missing in the Houston area. If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the HPD missing person line at 832-394-1840. Spread the word, Ags, and keep her family and friends in your thoughts. — TexAgs (@TexAgs) January 8, 2018

A little more on Courtney Roland @CourtneyRivals. She drives a 2015 white Jeep Cherokee. License plate HZC 7778 pic.twitter.com/lMVlCxKLDM — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) January 8, 2018

We are investigating this missing person's case. We encourage anyone with information on Ms. Courtney Roland's whereabouts to call our Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840 #hounews CC7 https://t.co/bN6Y6kYMKS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018