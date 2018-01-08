HPD: Houston sports reporter, Courtney Roland, found safe in Galleria area
HOUSTON — Courtney Roland, the Texas A&M sports reporter who disappeared from the Galleria mall over the weekend, was found safe Monday morning.
Roland appears to be unharmed and is being taken to the hospital for an evaluation, the Houston Police Department said. She was found after investigators received a call from a local Chick-fil-a, according to family members.
Roland is a sideline reporter and commentator for the Rivals website AggieYell.com, which covers various sports at Texas A&M.
The circumstances around the reporter’s disappearance are still unclear.
Houston journalists, friends and family members took to social media Monday morning to aid police in the search for Roland after she vanished from the Galleria around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. At the time, police said she was alone and walking around a store inside the mall.
Investigators concerns intensified after Roland’s white Jeep was found by officers that night in a parking in the 5000 block of Westheimer Road. The department confirmed the reporter’s cell phone and other personal items were inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, her purse was found at a nearby business.
Throughout social media, Roland’s peers and colleagues posted about the reporter’s disappearance.