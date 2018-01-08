× HPD: Victim robbed at gunpoint for Xbox after posting ad on ‘Offer Up’ website; suspect remains at large

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a man at gunpoint for his Xbox.

The incident happened Aug. 2, 2017 around 1:40 p.m. at the Zollie Scales Manor Apartments in the 4000 block of Corder Street.

According to police, a man listed his Xbox for purchase on the website “OfferUp” and was contacted by a potential buyer.

The buyer wanted to meet at Pyburn’s Farm Fresh Foods Grocery Store in the 7100 block of Scott Street to purchase the game system, police said.

Police said the two men met at the grocery store and the buyer said he wanted to go into his residence to make sure the Xbox worked.

The men left the grocery store and drove to the apartment complex. The buyer allegedly walked behind the man, pulled out a handgun and said that he wanted the bag with the Xbox.

The suspect grabbed the victim’s bag and fled the scene on foot, police said.

The suspect is believed to be between the ages of 17 and 23 years old, about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs about 180 to 200 pounds with black hair and a light-skinned tone. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with Houston Rockets on the front and gray pants.

Anyone who’s seen the suspect is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Robbery Division at 713-308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.