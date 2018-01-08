× Man accidentally shoots himself at Best Shot Range in Friendswood, deputies say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man accidentally shot himself at a gun range in Friendswood.

Officers responded around 2:40 p.m. Sunday to an accidental injury call at the Best Shot Range at 4425 FM 351.

Investigators said the victim, who has been identified as a 57-year-old man, had a gunshot wound under his chin. The man was in an alert state and in the process of being taken to a hospital.

According to deputies, the victim was trying to clear a malfunction on his handgun when it discharged.

He was last reported to be in stable condition.

The gun range was closed for the remainder of the day and is scheduled to reopen 11 a.m. Monday.