New year, new look for four schools in Houston Independent School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - As Houston Independent School District students returned to the classroom Sharpstown, Scarborough and North Forest high schools all debuted their new facilities Monday.

Sharpstown and North Forest rebuilt brand new buildings close to their old campuses and Scarborough was renovated as part of the district's voter-approved 2012 Bond Program.

In addition, Robinson Elementary reopened after being remodeled post Hurricane Harvey. During the storm, the school took on a foot and a half of water leaving the school's 550 students to attend class at two nearby campuses last semester.

"It definitely feels like the first day in August, new school, new classrooms," said Robinson principal Paige Fernandez-Hohos. "It's a little surreal. It's very much like a homecoming."

HISD said construction is ongoing at roughly two dozen additional campuses across the district.