× PD: 3 dead, 1 critically injured in murder-suicide at popular Galveston resort

GALVESTON, Texas — Police are investigating an alleged murder-suicide after four people were found shot at a luxury resort and hotel in Galveston early Monday.

The Galveston Police Department received a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. about possible shots fired at the San Luis Hotel. The caller stated that they heard several “pops” coming from one of the rooms on the 8th floor.

When officers arrived, they found the door of the suspected room locked from the inside. After making entry, they discovered four people in the room that had all been shot. All were unresponsive.

Three of the people have been confirmed dead and one was transported to UTMB Hospital in critical condition.

Initial reports indicate that it is a possible murder-suicide.

The ages and identities of the victims are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.