× Sugar Land identity thief with teeth issues approved for $45,000 in dental work using victim’s info, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police are searching for a man accused of stealing another person’s identity and then opening lines of credit for expensive dental work.

Investigators said the suspect went to Smile Texas for a consultation on Nov. 30 and used a false name to schedule dental work that included surgery and dentures totaling $45,000. During the consultation, he verified an approved loan through an online lending service for procedure.

Police said molds were made and medical personnel were scheduled, but the man didn’t show up on the day of the surgery. While trying to reach the man by phone, another man called the dental office and informed the office staff that someone had used his personal information to open fraudulent lines of credit.

Smile Texas incurred costs of more than $9,800 for the initial consultation, molds, lab fees and payments to medical professional who arrived for the surgery. Smile Texas provided a photo of the suspect to detectives; it was taken prior to the scheduled surgery, a standard practice of the business.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 220 pounds. The suspect faces charges of fraudulent use of identifying information and tampering with a government document.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).