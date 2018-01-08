The Inside Story: Prime Texas destinations to visit for 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— The New Year is fresh and that means a fresh new adventure is in the horizon. Let's find the way to some interesting destinations that are just a hop skip and a jump away from the Bayou City in today`s Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.

A drive through the sprawling Hill Country is always relaxing and boasts some of the best views in Texas. Marble Falls and Longhorn Caverns are two of the most popular stops along the peaceful drive past Austin, Texas.

If you're more interested in finding hidden treasures. First Monday Trade Days in Canton, TX is a must!

Gambling and gator wrestling more your style? Lake Charles, Louisiana is the home of the towering L`auberge casino resort. You can also visit one of the many top-notch swamp safari tours on your staycation.