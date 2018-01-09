× 21-year-old suspect identified after man shot multiple times in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man is facing criminal charges after investigators said he shot a person Monday afternoon near the Trinity/Houston Gardens area.

Cordiere Williams, 21, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers responded to the 8000 block of Howton around 4 p.m. where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Williams had already left the scene, police said.

The victim — who has been identified as a 46-year-old man — was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital in critical condition.

The police department said Williams has not been arrested.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.