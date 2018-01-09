$5,000 reward for suspect wanted after bank robbery in Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — The Friendswood Police Department need the public’s assistance identifying a man accused of robbing a local bank.

Investigators released surveillance footage of the alleged crime, which happened at a bank in the 100 block of E. Parkwood Avenue around 4:55 p.m. on Dec. 21. Police said the man — who is believed to be 45 to 55 years old — entered the bank and showed a bank teller a note demanding cash.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the location on foot towards the rear of the building, the officers said.

The man has scruffy salt-and-pepper beard stubble. He was wearing a white baseball cap, pink and white striped dress shirt and blue jeans.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

If you have any information about this crime, or any other felony crime, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston. You never have to give your name or any other identification information.