Dickinson man violently beats dog because he was ‘stressed out,’ police say 

DICKINSON, Texas — A man has been accused of torturing a person’s dog as a way to relieve stress in Dickinson, Texas.

Jeremy Dewayne Burton, 25, is charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal. The suspect was arrested Thursday, and the dog was returned to its owner.

The Dickinson Police Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 3100 block of Ohio Avenue after concerned residents reported seeing the suspect walking a badly beaten pit bull. Police arrived to find Burton walking in the street with the dog, which was cowering, barely able to move and had a laceration on its head.

Investigators said a witness saw the suspect punching the dog in the head and kicking the animal. It was also reported that Burton swung the pit bull in the air, holding the dog by a belt tied around its neck, and then slammed the animal to the ground.

Burton told officers he was stressed out and angry and decided to take out his frustrations on the dog, according to police.

He is currently being held on a $60,000 bond, the police department said.