FBI: Rain jacket bank robber strikes again

HOUSTON — The Safe Streets Task Force out of the FBI Bryan Resident Agency need the public’s assistance identifying a man accused of robbing two local banks.

Investigators released photos of the alleged crimes, which happened Monday Dec. 11, 2017 at the Woodforest National Bank inside the Walmart located at 3040 College Park Dr. in Conroe, Texas. The second robbery occurred Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at the Woodforest National Bank inside the Walmart located at 310 Overcreek Way in Sealy, Texas.

According to police surveillance videos from both robberies shows the man entering the bank, approaching the teller, and handing her a note demanding cash.

In both robberies the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a tall, slender man in his 50s or 60s. He has dark, graying short hair, and wears reading glasses. In the first robbery witnesses say he wore black frames and was seen leaving with a getaway driver in a dark-colored, four-door, late model Hyundai Elantra with weathered paint on the roof. In the second robbery he wore gold frame glasses and fled the scene on a black motorcycle with a front windshield, wearing a blue helmet.

He also wore a blue rain jacket and blue jeans in both incidents.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org