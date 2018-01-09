× HPD: Investigation underway after shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department are investigating after a shooting Tuesday in southwest Houston left one victim hospitalized.

According to police the incident occured in the 95000 block of Westheimer at Tanglewilde. No information has been given on what caused the shooting but police say the shooter fled on foot and is still at large.

The victim was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital. His condition is unknown.

HPD homicide investigators en route to shooting at 9530 Westheimer at Tanglewilde. The victim has been transported in an unknown condition to Ben Taub and the suspect fled on foot. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 9, 2018

This is a developing story.