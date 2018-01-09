Presidential Trump takes heat for ‘lack’ of singing National Anthem, but how many of us know it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - President Donald Trump took part in the National Anthem on Monday night at the College Football Playoff national championship game, standing on the field during the performance. Social media followers were quick to pounce when the president seemed to sing along to parts of the song, but not to all. Many people were questioning whether Trump knows the words to the whole anthem.

NewsFix hit the streets of Houston to see how much of the anthem people knew, and as you might guess, some remembered more than others. Watch the video below for more!