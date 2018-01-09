Trump talks DACA in rare bipartisan meeting, while Dreamers prepare to pressure DC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump put up a wall of words Tuesday while meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the White House, all in hopes of building a bridge between both sides to reach an immigration reform deal on DACA.

And the rare public meeting happened in front of the cameras for all to see!

"This group comes back hopefully with an agreement," the president remarked. "This group and others from the Senate, from the House comes back with an agreement...I'm signing it. I will be signing it. I'm not going to say 'oh gee, I want this or I want that.' I'll be signing it."

"I think the president actually wants to strike a deal," New Jersey Democratic Senator Bob Menendez said. "Now, whether the deal is strikable is another question, but it's possible."

"This should be a bipartisan bill," Trump insisted. "It should be a bill of love, truly a bill of love."

But the president says border security is a vital part of the deal, especially for keeping dangerous drugs out of the country, and he insists any DACA deal must include a wall and closing loopholes on immigration enforcement.

That seems to be a sticking point.

One Dreamer high school student-- Adilene Vasquez-- who was brought to Texas as a child, is now one of thousands caught up in the high stakes political game being played with DACA in D.C.

"They come here for a better education, and it's not fair," Vasquez, a student at Milby High School, shared. "The immigrants here wanting a better life, wanting a citizenship, and to make a change in here. There's people wanting to come over here to help the economy here, and it's like, it's not fair."

A Texas delegation is joining over 120 dreamers from around the country heading to Capitol Hill later this week to push for a solution on the Dream Act this month!

"If DACA goes away, I'm still gonna put some effort in my education, try to find a way for me to keep studying," Vasquez vowed.

At college campuses like the University of Houston, there is concern about Dreamer students being able to complete their degree programs and educational goals if no DACA deal is reached, and university officials say they've been working with congressional reps to find a pathway forward for DACA students.

The university itself is caught in the middle since they want to support all U of H students to the fullest extent allowed under the law, according to university statements on their website.

The fuzzy part is -- what will be the law on DACA going forward?

Right now, that seems to be a question no one in Washington can answer!