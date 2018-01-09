WATCH: Hole in restroom wall allows armed men to rob cash advance business in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police released surveillance video showing two robbery suspects storming a cash advance business Friday morning in the Northline area after breaking into the building using a hole dug into a men’s restroom wall.

Officers responded around 9 a.m. to 1% Check Cashing on E. Little York Road where employees were preparing the registers while locked inside the building before being robbed at gunpoint. In the video, two masked men come out of the bathroom with handguns and approach the employees from behind.

The suspects demanded the money from the business’ safe and cash drawers. Police said the suspects were very aggressive with their demands, causing the employees to fear for their lives. The suspects also threaten to shoot the employees if they did not comply, officers said.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the business, the duo left in a four door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu.

The suspects are described as being between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. In the video, one man is wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes. The other man was dressed in a black coat and dark blue jeans.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org