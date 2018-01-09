× Woman accused of cutting victim several times in face, back with knife during fight

HOUSTON — A woman has been charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly sliced a woman several times with a knife during a fight.

According to Houston police, Celeta Patrice Harris, 31, was fighting with a 22-year-old woman in the parking lot of a business in the 10900 block of Kingspoint Road around 9:45 p.m. Saturday when she pulled out a knife.

Harris allegedly cut the victim in the face and back several times. The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital in stable condition.

Bond for Harris was set at $30,000.

It was not known what prompted the fight.