× Youth softball coach with deep ties to community accused of molesting child in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A softball coach with more than a decade of experience working with kids in Montgomery County has been arrested and accused of molesting a 14-year-old player. The local constable’s office fears there may be more victims.

Juan “Coach Manny ” Corona is charged with three counts of child sexual assault.

The 44-year-old suspect has been teaching the sport for a total of 17 years with the past 10 years spent coaching in Montgomery County.

Investigators said he started giving private softball lessons at the South Montgomery County Softball League on Pruitt Road within the last couple years.

He had been entrusted by parents with picking up the players from school and bringing them to the lessons, during which time, deputies said Corona assaulted the children. To keep his alleged victims silent, officer said Corona told the children something bad would happen to them or threatened to kick them off the team.

In order to preserve the victim’s identities, the constable’s office withholding the details of the assaults.

Corona was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Jan. 3.

Anyone who may know a possible victim is asked to call the Montgomery County Constable’s Office at 281-364-4211.

His bond is set at $100,000.